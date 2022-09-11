Activist Investor Dan Loeb Backs Off Call for Disney to Spin Off ESPN

When activist investor Dan Loeb announced a new stake in The Walt Disney Co. last month, his list of suggested changes included a mammoth one: A sale or spinoff of ESPN.

Loeb, through his firm Third Point, told Disney CEO Bob Chapek in a letter that spinning off ESPN would give the sports media giant “greater flexibility to pursue business initiatives that may be more difficult as part of Disney, such as sports betting.”

Now, however, as Disney comes off of a successful D23 Expo in Anaheim, Loeb is backing off of that particular suggestion.

“We have a better understanding of ESPN’s potential as a standalone business and another vertical for Disney to reach a global audience to generate ad and subscriber revenues,” Loeb said in a pair of tweets Sunday. “We look forward to seeing [ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro] execute on the growth and innovation plans, generating considerable synergies as part of The Walt Disney company.”

It isn’t immediately clear if Loeb is also shifting his stance on his other suggestions, which included new board members, and an expedited purchase of Hulu so that it could be folded into Disney+.

In interviews tied to D23 over the weekend (you can read THR‘s Kim Masters interview here), Chapek said that the company has held talks with Comcast about an early Hulu buyout, though it did not sound as though a deal was imminent. He also argued that ESPN is best served within the larger Disney portfolio, and said that after Loeb’s letter about a hundred different potential buyers or partners reached out to Disney about ESPN.

“If you have a house that you’re gonna put up for sale and you have a hundred buyers, you probably got a pretty cool house,” he told Bloomberg.

Loeb, it appears, now agrees.