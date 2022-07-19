Daniel Batista Hired As Chief Digital Officer of Exile Content Studio

Daniel Batista has been tapped as chief digital officer of Candle Media’s Exile Content Studio.

In the role, Batista will oversee the podcast and digital content studios at the Spanish-language media studio. Batista comes to the position after serving as co-founder of Zoe Saldaña’s digital media studio BESE and consulting on new revenue streams for actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez and producer Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios.

“In this next phase of Exile’s growth, Daniel will play a critical role in realizing our vision to create a content ecosystem built around compelling IP,” Exile Content Studio Chief Executive Officer Isaac Lee stated.

Kevin Mayer and Tom Stagg’s Candle Media acquired Exile Content Studio in May 2022. The company, founded by Lee, the former chief content officer of Univision and Televisa, creates content, including feature films, scripted and unscripted television, as well as music and audio features, for more than than 550 million Spanish speakers around the world.

Batista also worked in executive roles at Mitú, a digital media brand for Latino youth, and theAudience, a celebrity social media publishing startup.

“I’m thrilled to join Exile to further its growth in the podcast and digital space by working with top talent and investing in IP,” Batista said. “With Isaac and [Exile Content Studio President Alejandro Uribe]’s leadership and Candle Media behind us, Exile is poised to become the market leader in US Hispanic, Latin and Spanish content across all platforms.”