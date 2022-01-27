Dany Garcia, Lindsey Vonn, Robin Roberts Join IMG Academy’s Women In Sports Committee

Endeavor’s IMG Academy has created a Women in Sports Committee to improve accessibility and participation of young women in sports.

The IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida has named as inaugural members for the initiaqtive Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks co-founder Dany Garcia, retired pro skier Lindsey Vonn and ABC’s Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts.

The other committee members are TV sports anchor Cari Champion, former pro tennis player Lindsay Davenport and Michele Tafoya, a sideline reporter for NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast. The inaugural committee members will grant scholarships in their name to young women to attend IMG Academy as an academic institution for young athletes and get access to the recruiting services product, Next College Student Athlete.

“We are humbled and honored to welcome these incredible women to our Women in Sports Committee. They have worked tirelessly to not only blaze their own paths, but to also lay the groundwork for those who follow, Brent Richard, IMG Academy president,” said in a statement.

The IMG Academy campus in coastal Florida is part of IMG as it works with sports leagues and federations, as well as TV networks and rightsholders, to produce coverage of programming around live sporting events.