David Byrne’s Broadway Show ‘Here Lies Love’ Draws Union Ire Over Pre-Recorded Music

David Byrne speaks at a meet and greet for the upcoming Broadway musical 'Here Lies Love' at Rehearsal Room at The Church of St. Paul the Apostle on May 9, 2023 in New York City.

A local musicians’ union is objecting to the lack of a live band in David Byrne’s upcoming Broadway show Here Lies Love, calling it an “existential threat” to the art form.

The show, which was first conceived of 17 years ago and has played an Off-Broadway run, in addition other engagements, has previously been performed to a pre-recorded track, since it was inspired by the karaoke genre and the use of “track acts” in a club, which allow audience members to keep dancing, according to a representative for the production.

The disco-pop musical is based on a concept album by Byrne and Fatboy Slim and follows the story of Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines. The musical, directed by Alex Timbers and produced by Hal Luftig, is scheduled to begin previews at the Broadway Theatre on June 17. The theater has been completely remodeled to accommodate a dance floor and other immersive levels for audience members.

Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians says that per its collective bargaining agreement with the Broadway League, which sets out a guaranteed number of musicians per musical at a Broadway theater, a musical at the Broadway Theatre would require 19 musicians.

“A show with no live music and just pre-recorded tracks is absolutely an existential threat to Broadway- and is a cultural threat to musical theater worldwide,” said Local 802 president and Executive Director Tino Gagliardi. “For generations, audiences have experienced Broadway shows with live music performed by the best musicians in the world, and by using just pre-recorded tracks it not only cheapens the art it’s putting jobs and livelihoods at risk. Our musicians are heartbroken that David Byrne — a legend — is attempting this and we strongly hope he reconsiders.”

The production has requested a “special situation” stipulation, which would allow the show to proceed with less than the required number of musicians (the union notes that while the show is almost entirely performed to a pre-recorded soundtrack, there is a moment where a handful of actors play instruments).

A panel of representatives from Local 802, the Broadway League and other neutral parties will examine the production and vote to determine whether to allow the reduction in the number of musicians. Considerations for this status include whether the production is “of a definable musical genre different from a traditional Broadway musical,” according to the production. If the parties don’t accept the decision, it will be submitted to arbitration.

The production says it has been in contact with the musicians union and has allowed members to voice their concerns.

“This process is ongoing and may ultimately culminate in a final and binding arbitration decision, but until that time, we will continue to work in good faith with the union to move through the steps of the contractual process,” said production spokesperson Adrian Bryan-Brown.