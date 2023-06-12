David Katz Named The Hollywood Reporter’s Chief Content Officer

David Katz, the executive editor at The Hollywood Reporter who has shepherded some of its key longform narratives, investigative work and cover stories, has been named the outlet’s chief content officer.

In his new role, Katz, who reports to editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody, will work with THR’s top editors to elevate its storytelling across platforms, marshall resources towards key stories and, with Moody and deputy editorial director Jeanie Pyun, help develop new initiatives that further the brand.

“Dave has been an integral part of helping to shape some of THR’s most compelling stories over these past few years,” said Moody. “He has a deep knowledge of the industry and knows the keys to creating must-read features. I look forward to working more closely with him as we continue to build on our already excellent journalism.”

“At this crucial moment for Hollywood and the media that covers it, I’m excited to build on what we’ve already accomplished at THR and work with our incredible team to push, explore and grow,” said Katz.

Katz joined THR in 2017. Previously, he served as articles editor for Esquire magazine in New York and has worked at Vanity Fair and Time Out. He has written features and cover profiles for GQ, Esquire, Men’s Journal and Food & Wine, among many others.

He has also worked inside the industry as a television writer. After adapting his book Things a Man Should Never Do Past 30 for CBS, Katz relocated to Los Angeles. He was a staff writer for CBS’ Bleep My Dad Says and TV Land’s The Soul Man and has written pilots for ABC, Warner Bros. and CBS. His documentary short The Kings of Christmas premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.