David Nevins to Oversee Paramount TV in Management Shake-up

Showtime CEO David Nevins will oversee Paramount’s television division as ViacomCBS shakes up the film studio’s management structure and separates film and TV into individual units, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

With the addition of Paramount’s TV business, Nevins now has oversight of the premium cable network Showtime as well as responsibility for original content produced for streamer Paramount+. Paramount Television Studios president Nicole Clemens will continue in her position and now report to Nevins.

Nickelodeon boss Brian Robbins, who is set to replace Jim Gianopulos as Paramount Pictures chief, will inherit a reduced portfolio overseeing just the film unit. Robbins will continue to oversee Nickelodeon and kids and family content at Paramount+.

Both Robbins and Nevins will report to ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish.

News of the reorganization is set to be formally announced on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news of the management shake-up.

More to come…

Kim Masters contributed to this report.