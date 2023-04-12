David Zaslav on Potential Writers Strike: We’re Hopeful For Solution That’s “Fair to All Parties”

As the specter of a potential writers’ strike looms over Hollywood, David Zaslav is saying that he is hopeful for a solution that would be “fair to all parties.”

The president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery said on Wednesday that he was “hopeful” that current negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and the group representing the studios and streamers, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), will end in a fair resolution. “A strike would be a challenge for the whole industry,” he added. The executive made the remarks in a question-and-answer portion of a presentation about the combination of his companies’ two streamers, HBO Max and Discovery+.

Zaslav also nodded to preparations that his company has been making in case a work stoppage does occur. While saying that while his company is “optimistic we can get through this in a way that’s fair to all parties,” he added that “we’re assuming the worst from a biz perspective.” The company’s combined streamer, named Max, will launch May 23 and be “ready to go with guns blazing on product and platforms.”

The WGA has prioritized higher compensation in its 2023 negotiations with companies like Warner Bros. Discovery: The union’s priorities include instituting contract minimums for comedy-variety writers who work on streaming projects, regulating so-called “mini-rooms” and raising wage floors. Amid this push, WGA members have singled out the industry’s sky-high executive pay as proof that their employers can shell out for writers, including and especially Zaslav’s pay. In 2022, Zaslav’s pay package reached $39.3 million.

Zaslav acknowledged the writers’ complaints in his remarks on Wednesday: “for this industry to succeed everybody needs to feel fully valued.” He added, “Our objective would be that everybody gets fairly compensated for work they do.”

More to come.