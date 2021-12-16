Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas.

Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal.

This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing a lead opposite Luke James, Keith David, Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Forrest McClendon and Tristan “Mack” Wilds.

His other television credits include recurring roles on the CW series All-American and the Freeform series Grown-ish. On the film side, Da’Vinchi was part of the ensemble cast in the Warner Bros. 2020 feature The Way Back starring Ben Affleck. He made his acting debut only three years ago, in an episode of Netflix’s Marvel show, Jessica Jones.

Da’Vinchi’s signing marks another rising name in APA’s growing talent division that is opening acting doors for rappers and singers, young and veteran. The agency already reps 50 Cent, who has a created a sizeable television empire, as well as BMF star Demtrius “Lil Meech” Flenory. Among other names on the rep roster are Mary J. Blige, 2 Chainz and Tyrese Gibson.