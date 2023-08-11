‘The Death of Vivek Oji’ Author Akwaeke Emezi Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

The Death of Vivek Oji author Akwaeke Emezi has signed with UTA.

The best-selling author is also well-known for their semi-autobiographical debut novel, Freshwater, and young adult fiction novel, Pet, as well as the follow-up book, Bitter. Amazon and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society won an auction for the screen rights to Emezi’s romance novel, You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty.

Emezi has also written and directed experimental short films, including Ududeagu, Hey Celestial, and Waiting All Night, and released a rap single, “Banye,” which Emezi will perform at the Afropunk Festival in New York.

The author, whose work often centers on gender and self-identity and the body, was featured on the cover of Time as part of the magazine’s Next Generation Leaders list. Emezi was born in Nigeria, where many of their novels are set, and then immigrated to the U.S.

UTA will work with Emezi on areas including media rights, film, television, music, fashion, speaking engagements, podcasts and more.

Emezi will also continue to be represented by The Wylie Agency and Objectively Good Management.