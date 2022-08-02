Deluxe Acquires German Dubbing Studio CSC Amid Global Localization Boom

Deluxe, a media group that provides content localization services for studios and global streamers, has acquired Creative Sound Conception Studio (CSC Studio), one of Germany’s leading dubbing companies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in Hamburg, CSC Studio is a regional leader in the dubbing business, creating localized versions of more than 50 movies and some 300 episodes of serial television per year. Recent work includes localized versions of Netflix’s Stranger Things and The Crown.

The demand for local-language dubbed versions of television series and films has exploded over the past few years with the global expansion of streaming services, which often offer multiple-language dubs of their originals and acquired series and films.

“With the increase in global content production, including the rise of local language original content that is being localized and distributed in more languages than ever before, this acquisition provides Deluxe with an expanded footprint and capacity to meet growing market demands,” said Deluxe executive vp Chris Reynolds. “Deluxe currently has dubbing studios in Los Angeles, Paris, Madrid and Barcelona. With the addition of Deluxe Germany, we are motivated to continue expanding our owned and operated footprint through both organic expansion and additional acquisitions.”

CSC Studio will be rebranded as Deluxe Germany and Deluxe said it would expand the company’s operations, adding additional recording rooms to provide extra capacity.

Backed by private equity group Platinum Equity, Deluxe has been on a buying spree of late, snatching up sound studios worldwide as it moves to establish itself as a global player in the dubbing and film services business.

Recent deals include a joint venture with film services company Motion Picture Solutions. That followed Deluxe’s acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Dutch-based film delivery firm Gofilex and the buyout of digital services companies Sony NMS and Sundog Media Toolkit.

In June, Deluxe hired former Netflix Korea executive Samantha Kim to head up business development for the Asian-Pacific region, a sign that the company’s global rollout is just getting started.