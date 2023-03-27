Derek Luke Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Derek Luke, best known for his starring role turn in Denzel Washington’s directorial debut Antwone Fisher, has signed with Gersh for representation.

Luke, a veteran film and TV actor, has recent credits that include Disney+’s The Crossover, a coming-of-age drama about two middle school basketball prodigies based on a novel by Kwame Alexander, to bow on April 5. The actor also appears in two movies directed by Katie Holmes: Alone Together and Rare Objects.

Luke reunited with Holmes after their work in Pieces of April. He earned an Independent Spirit Award for his breakout role as Hollywood newcomer in Antwone Fisher.

Luke’s other work includes Silas Howard’s Darby and the Dead for Hulu, Dreamworks’ Biker Boyz, Pete Berg’s Friday Night Lights, Phillip Noyce’s Catch a Fire, Spike Lee’s Miracle at St. Anna and Marvel’s Captain America, where he appeared opposite Chris Evans.

On the big screen, Luke also appeared in Ali LeRoi’s American Refugee for Blumhouse and Epix, Tarsem Singh’s Self/Less, which also starred Ryan Reynolds, Chris Messina’s Alex of Venice and Baggage Claim, directed by David Talbert.

Luke’s TV credits also include Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, USA’s The Purge, appearing opposite Thandie Newton in DirecTV’s suspense drama Rogue, and FX’s The Americans.

Luke had recurring roles in Fox’s Empire and TNT’s Hawthorne, and was a series regular on NBC’s paramedic drama Trauma.

The actor is also repped by Greenlight Management and Production as well as Viewpoint.