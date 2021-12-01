Dev Patel’s Minor Realm Bolsters Film, TV Production Team

Dev Patel’s newly-launched production banner Minor Realm has bolstered its film and TV production team by adding Lakshmi Iyengar and Samarth Sahni to its executive ranks.

The Oscar-nominated Hotel Mumbai star already has a first look deal to produce, develop and create projects with Shivani Rawat’s production and finance venture ShivHans Pictures. Iyengar, most recently vp of worldwide acquisitions and production at Sony Pictures Entertainment, will join Minor Realm as executive vp and head of production and development.

She will produce and oversee the company’s film and TV development slate. Sahni will join Minor Realm as executive vp, production and will also produce film and TV projects under the company banner.

Sahni worked with Patel producing films, including his upcoming directorial debut Monkey Man, which is in post-production and was acquired by Netflix, as well as The Wedding Guest and the short film Home Shopper, which Patel directed.

Both Iyengar and Sahni will be based in Los Angeles and will report directly to Patel. “There are so many critical stories and visions from incredibly talented minds that need to be told but there too often is no avenue or opportunity to do so. Our passion at Minor Realm is to foster and advocate for these creatives,” said Patel in a statement.

Besides Monkey Man, Patel also starred in Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield and A24’s The Green Knight. The Slumdog Millionaire star also earned an Oscar nomination for Lion in 2016.

Patel is represented by WME, Curtis Brown and Magnolia Entertainment.