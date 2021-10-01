Directors Guild Names Negotiations Committee Leaders

The Directors Guild of America has appointed the leaders who will head up the union’s next film and television negotiations.

Director Jon Avnet (Justified, Sneaky Pete) was named chair and directors Todd Holland (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Malcom in the Middle) and Karen Gaviola (Lost, Lucifer) were named co-chairs of the upcoming DGA Feature Film and Television Negotiations Committee, the Guild’s recently elected president Lesli Linka Glatter announced on Friday. All three were unanimously approved by the DGA National Board at a board meeting on Sept. 18.

“We don’t yet know when our next negotiations will take place, but we are looking ahead as we carefully examine the creative and economic issues faced by our members working in film and television,” Glatter said in a statement. “As part of that process, we have asked three of our prominent feature and television directors – Jon Avnet, Karen Gaviola and Todd Holland – to head our negotiations, and they have graciously agreed. Jon and Todd did such a tremendous job co-chairing in our last round – and as a veteran of many past negotiating committees, Karen is just the right person to round out this stellar team. We are so fortunate to have the benefit of their wisdom and many years of experience to spearhead this process.”

During the 2020 Basic Agreement negotiations, Avnet and Holland led talks alongside the Guild’s National Executive Director and chief negotiator Russell Hollander. The agreement that team reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) is set to expire on June 30, 2023.

The Guild is set to appoint more members to the Negotiations Committee — with directors, assistant directors, unit production managers, associate directors and stage directors represented — later this year.

Avnet has served on the Negotiations Committee for its latest three cycles and is a member of the National Board and Western Directors Council, as well as a trustee of the DGA Pension and Health Plans. Holland has served on the committee for the past six cycles, and is also a member of the National Board and Western Directors Council and a trustee of the DGA Pension and Health Plans. For her part, Gaviola has served on the committee for the last four cycles, is a member of the National Board, the Western Directors Council and the TV Director Creative Rights Committee and Diversity Task Force as well as a trustee of the DGA Pension and Health Plans.