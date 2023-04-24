Directors Guild Calls for Studios and Streamers to Reach “Fair and Reasonable Agreement” With Writers

The Directors Guild of America is calling on studios and streamers to reach a “fair and reasonable agreement” with industry writers as rumors of a potential strike continue to circulate.

“During this time of significant change for our industry, all the creative talent, artisans, craftspeople, and workers who make the films and television shows that drive our industry deserve to earn a stable living and share in the success we build together,” the union, representing directors and other members of the directorial team like unit production managers and assistant directors, said in a statement on Monday. “We all have a stake in issues like wages, streaming residuals, funding for our health and pension plans, health and safety and more.”

The union representing the industry’s writers, the Writers Guild of America, has been negotiating its next three-year agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) since March 20. The agreement expires on May 1, and WGA members could go out on strike as early as the next day. Nearly 98 percent of eligible WGA members voted to authorize a potential strike in mid-April.

The DGA, which will enter into its own contract negotiations on May 10, called in its statement for the AMPTP to “seriously consider the writers’ concerns” and “reach a fair and reasonable agreement.”

An AMPTP spokesperson reiterated that the Alliance “remains fully committed to reaching a mutually beneficial deal with each of our bargaining partners.”

With the expiration of the WGA’s contract just one week away, the DGA is just the latest entertainment union to signal its solidarity with the writers’ cause. On Saturday, performers’ union SAG-AFTRA announced that its national board had unanimously voted to express their support, adding that it was time for “employers in our industry to step up and make meaningful changes.” On Sunday Teamsters Local 399 secretary-treasurer Lindsay Dougherty stated her Local’s support for the writers, adding, “Teamsters don’t cross picket lines.”

A potential work stoppage from the writers could put other unionized entertainment workers in a tricky situation when it comes to picket lines, however: “No-strike” clauses that prevent unions from engaging in any strike over the course of their contracts remain prevalent. Last week the DGA informed its members of this obligation under its current pact, noting that “it is an essential element of our Basic Agreement that the Guild not only refrain from striking during the term of the Basic Agreement, but also that the Guild assure Employers that our members will continue to perform DGA-covered services during the term of the Basic Agreement.”