Diana Lee Inosanto Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Diana Lee Inosanto, the writer, director, actress and fight choreographer, has signed with Gersh.

Inosanto is the goddaughter of the revered martial arts master and actor Bruce Lee and the daughter of martial arts authority Dan Inosanto. On the acting front, Inosanto will appear in Disney+’s Star Wars spinoff Ahsoka TV series, where she will play Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth and reprise her role in The Mandalorian.

Inosanto was a stuntwoman for movies like Face/Off, Hulk and served as a martial arts trainer for Rosa Salazar in Alita: Battle Angel and Melissa McCarthy as she played CIA analyst Susan Cooper in Spy.

Inosanto will also have a supporting lead role in Paramount’s animated feature Tiger’s Apprentice, for which she and her husband Ron Balicki of MARS Action Group choreographed the fight designs.

She also wrote, directed and starred in the indie film The Sensei, and along with The Mark Gordon Company is developing the story of Dan Inosanto as a key instrument in a secret training program that led the 1977 Dallas Cowboys to win Super Bowl XII.

And as a director, Inosanto is also set to helm the action pic 10 Deaths One Funeral, written by Jesse Molloy and with James Roland and Mark Wheeler attached to produce.

Inosanto is also represented by Kinetic Media.