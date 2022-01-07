Top Toronto Film Fest Programmer Diana Sanchez Steps Down

Diana Sanchez, senior director, film at the Toronto Film Festival, has stepped down.

Sanchez left her post on Dec. 31, 2021 after being named to oversee programming across the festival group in April 2019. That followed Sanchez serving as TIFF’s longtime Spanish language film programmer.

“I am proud of the work we have done over these many years. As I prepare for a new adventure with my young family, I will always be grateful for my time at TIFF,” Sanchez said in a statement on Friday.

Starting in 2002, Sanchez selected Toronto’s lineup from Latin America, Spain and Portugal, as well as worked with other festivals like the Los Angeles Latino Film Festival, where she served as programming director.

“Three years ago Diana joined us full-time as senior director, film. During that time, she’s been an influential voice in the international film festival circuit and a visionary leader. As we begin preparations for TIFF 2022, I’ll be working with the programmers to grow the team and maintain the curatorial excellence that Diana helped cultivate,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in his own statement.

Bailey was recently promoted to the top post at TIFF after Joana Vicente stepped down after the 2021 edition to return to the U.S. and replace Keri Putnam as CEO of the Sundance Institute, the media and arts nonprofit that hosts the Sundance Film Festival. Bailey, who was previously artistic director, and Vicente ran TIFF as co-heads.

Bailey takes the helm at TIFF as the traditional launchpad for Hollywood’s official awards season continues to redefine its 45-year-old event model amid renewed pandemic waves and a fast-changing streaming space.