Digital Dimension, Lex+Otis Launch KRAKN Animation Studio (Exclusive)

Digital Dimension Entertainment Group (DDEG) and Lex+Otis have formed a joint venture studio, KRAKN Animation.

The facility, with locations in Montreal and Los Angeles, will be co-owned by Louis-Simon Menard, CEO and president of DDEG, and Jay Oliva, founder and CEO of Lex+Otis. KRAKN Animation will offer preproduction and animation services for high-end 3D series and features.

“Our mutual passion for immersive and engaging storytelling, and desire for doing things differently is what unites us,” Menard said in a statement about the decision to jointly launch an integrated animation studio. Digital Dimension’s Meduzarts Animation studio has been collaborating with Oliva and The Stone Quarry Animation on Netflix’s Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

The series, to star Joe Manganiello, Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Christian Slater and Ella Purnell, is a prequel to Zack Snyder’s original zombie heist action film Army of the Dead, a franchise kickoff for Netflix.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is executive produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller, Jay Oliva and Shay Hatten. Digital Dimension and Lex+Otis are also collaborating on Snyder’s recently announced animated TV series for Netflix, Twilight of the Gods.

Meduzarts Animation has credits that include Spiderman, Injustice 2, Mortal Combat X, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6 Siege and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2.

Lex+Otis is at work on the Ark: The Animated Series.