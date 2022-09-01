Film Producer Dillon Jordan Pleads Guilty to Prostitution Ring Charge

Dillon Jordan, a producer on projects including Netflix movie The Kindergarten Teacher and A24 film Skin, has pleaded guilty to conspiring to operate an international prostitution ring. He used his production company, PaperChase Films, as a front for the operation, said federal prosecutors in an announcement.

Jordan, 50, of Arrowhead Lake, California, on Thursday in New York federal court pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to violate the Mann Act, a federal law prohibiting transportation of people across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity. Under the plea agreement, three lesser charges of enticement, use of interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity and money laundering were dismissed. He faces up to five years in prison. He will also forfeit $1.4 million in ill-gotten gains.

In June 2021, federal prosecutors indicted Jordan in connection with overseeing a prostitution ring, which allegedly had a roster of women who lived across the U.S. and would perform sexual acts for clients around the world. He led the operation from 2010 to 2017 by coordinating services, including sending photos to clients of available women, negotiating prices and handling travel logistics, according to the indictment. At times, he worked with a madam in the U.K. by sharing and referring customers and prostitutes.

Jordan managed the finances of the prostitution operation through PaperChase Films and an event planning company, prosecutors said. He opened multiple bank accounts in the names of both companies, which he used to accept payments for prostitution services and to pay related expenses. At times, Jordan disguised the nature of the payments made to women by describing them as modeling, appearance or consulting fees.

“As alleged, for years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business, using a purported event planning company and a movie production company to conceal the proceeds he made from exploiting women,” said U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss for the Southern District of New York in a statement when Jordan was arrested in July 2021. “Now the party is over and the film is a wrap,”

Jordan, who also went by the aliases Daniel Jordan, Daniel Maurice Hatton, and Daniel Bohler, initially pleaded not guilty to all counts in July 2021 and was released on a $150,000 bond. He notified the court that he intended to plead guilty on Aug. 16 after signing an agreement with prosecutors.

PaperChase Films is attached to three projects in development — Superman vs. The KKK, The Bunker and We Are Mercy. The production company and attorneys representing Jordan didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jordan is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12.