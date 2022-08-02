Director David France Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Oscar-nominated filmmaker David France has signed with CAA.
The New York Times bestselling author and investigative journalist most recently directed the HBO documentary How to Survive a Pandemic, which he also wrote. The film charts the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, in the U.S. and abroad.
France’s directorial debut, How to Survive a Plague, about AIDS activist group ACT UP, was nominated for an Oscar, two Emmys, and a Directors Guild Award. The former Newsweek senior editor went from print journalist to award-winning filmmaker with a documentary that was eventually followed by the book How to Survive a Plague.
France’s credits include The Deal & Life of Marsha P. Johnson and Welcome to Chechnya, which earned a Peabody Award for best documentary as the film portrayed a courageous effort to save Chechnya’s queer community from state-sanctioned persecution.
His books include The Confession, Our Fathers and Bag of Toys. France’s journalistic work has inspired several films, including the Peabody-winning film Soldier’s Girl, based on his New York Times Magazine story about the transgender girlfriend of a soldier killed in an anti-gay attack. He earned a WGA nomination for the film.
France continues to be represented by InkWell Management and Intellectual Property Group.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day