Director Sophie Hyde Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Australian director Sophie Hyde has signed with CAA.

Hyde’s latest film, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, starring Emma Thompson, just debuted at Sundance before going onto Berlin. The comedy-drama about a repressed widow who hires a sex worker to help discover what all the fuss over orgasms is about has sold to Searchlight Pictures and Hulu.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, which Hyde directed from a script by Katy Brand, will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. Hyde also directed Animals, which starred Alia Shawkat and Holliday Grainger. The film also bowed at Sundance in 2019 and received a British Independent Film Award for best debut screenwriter.

Hyde’s other film credits include 52 Tuesdays, which the director also produced and co-wrote and won the directing award for world cinema at Sundance and earned a Crystal Bear prize at Berlin.

In TV, Hyde co-created, produced and directed the last episode of The Hunting, a four-parter for SBS about the lives of four teenagers and their teachers and families. The drama won two Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards and was the most viewed show ever greenlit by SBS.

And she co-wrote, directed and produced the series F*cking Adelaide, which aired on ABC in Australia.

Hyde continues to have representation with Anonymous Content.