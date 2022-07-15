Director Tony Vainuku Signs With M88 (Exclusive)

Director Tony Vainuku has signed with M88.

Vainuku became an Emmy award-winning director in 2017 for his feature-length documentary In Football We Trust. The cautionary sports doc, which bowed at Sundance, focused on the impact that football has on the emerging Polynesian community in the United States.

The Polynesian-American filmmaker also directed the two-part finale for Netflix’s Untold documentary series executive produced by the Way Brothers and set for a release next month. The finale chronicles the catfishing hoax that led to Heisman trophy finalist Manti Te’o’s fall from stardom.

Vainuku is also directing the docuseries American Gladiators with Campfire Films, and will helm and showrun a docuseries for Scott Budnick’s One Community.

In addition, he is developing a narrative series based on the life of Junior Seau. The life of the Samoan NFL star from Oceanside, California came to a sudden and tragic ending in 2012 after a long battle with the traumatic brain disease CTE, a major crisis sweeping the NFL.

Vainuku continues to be represented by UTA on the agency side and Community Films for commercials.

In 2020, former WME Partner Phillip Sun and MACRO founder and CEO Charles D. King launched M88 as an indie representation firm, led by Sun and partners Oronde Garrett and Gaby Mena.