Directors Guild of Canada B.C. Reaches Tentative Deal With American, Local Producers

The Directors Guild of Canada’s British Columbia branch has reached a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing Hollywood producers, and its local counterpart, the Canadian Media Producers Association.

“As of this afternoon, the DGC BC has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP and the CMPA. We are finalizing the language of the Memorandum of Agreement and will release further details as soon as that’s completed,” the DGC B.C. said in a statement about the new collective deal.

The tentative agreement ends a labor action in and around Vancouver that began after the DGC B.C. issued a formal strike notice on April 26 to the AMPTP and the CMPA. That action called for a strike and picket lines against any production not covered by a safe harbor agreement, which is part of B.C. labor law.

Most film and TV productions in the Canadian province signed safe harbor agreements and, with compliance, were protected from any potential labor action from April 26.

Earlier in the labor impasse, the AMPTP and the CMPA warned that North American producers may steer film and TV series away from Vancouver after the DGC’s British Columbia branch held a strike authorization vote ahead of issuing a formal strike notice.

As negotiations between the DGC B.C. and the North American producers dragged on until Wednesday’s tentative deal, the sticking points in the talks were over minimum wage payments, especially to those in lower-paid positions, payment terms for COVID testing, receiving wage increases retroactive to the expiration of the last labor deal and North American producers demanding further concessions from the union.

The DGC B.C. said details on the tentative collective agreement would be shortly unveiled.