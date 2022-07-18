Directors Guild Scales Up Health Plan Coverage for Abortion Services

The Directors Guild of America is ramping up their union health plan’s coverage of abortion services in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

On Monday, the board of trustees for the Directors Guild of America–Producer Pension and Health Plans greenlit two amendments, one that will cover abortion services for participants’ dependent children and another that will cover travel costs for participants seeking abortions and living or working on DGA-covered projects in states where they are not available. The DGA health plan, whose board of trustees includes representatives from both the union and management, already covers elective and medically necessary abortions, as well as drugs that induce abortion.

“The actions taken today by the Plans Trustees demonstrate strong and decisive leadership to ensure that our members and their dependents will continue to be able to have access to safe abortion services regardless of where they live and work,” DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter said in a statement. “I am proud that in a time when our human rights are being challenged and so much in our nation is unclear regarding abortion rights after the devastating decision by the Supreme Court, that the DGA Plans offer clear and comprehensive abortion coverage for our members.”

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade on Jan. 24, several entertainment unions pledged action, including the Directors Guild. That same day, the Directors Guild Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers interest-free loans to union members encountering financial difficulties, approved a new policy offering financial aid to members seeking to cross state lines “to ensure they have access to safe abortion services.”

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that on June 29 the DGA additionally hosted a virtual gathering with Planned Parenthood national director of arts & entertainment engagement Caren Spruch for members. The meeting “was an opportunity for members to discuss and share their feelings and reactions to the ruling and what they can do to respond individually and collectively,” a DGA spokesperson told THR.

SAG-AFTRA, Actors Equity and Teamsters Local 210, which represents some New York-based entertainment union staff, have additionally pledged action to protect abortion care. Following the late June ruling, abortion is now prohibited in eight states, including Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas and South Dakota.

The DGA is now sharing details of the new health plan amendments with members. “The expansion of abortion services by the Plans this morning is critical to protect the health, safety and rights of DGA members and their dependents,” Plans chair Jay D. Roth said in a statement on Monday. “The Guild and Management Trustees were unanimous in their decisions today, recognizing that travel coverage, and the inclusion of dependent children were vital additions to ensure coverage regardless of where members live and work.”