Directors Guild of Canada B.C. Unveils 3 Percent Wage Hike From American, Local Producers

The Directors Guild of Canada’s British Columbia branch has unveiled details on a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing Hollywood producers, and its local counterpart, the Canadian Media Producers Association.

The new agreement, which includes a 3 percent wage increase retroactive to July 2021, follows 15 months of bargaining with North American producers that saw the DGC B.C. issue a strike notice for the first time.

The union members will now vote on whether to accept the new collective agreement, beginning on June 19, with the DGC B.C. negotiating committee recommending ratification.

Other deal terms include minimum wage increases for low-paid union workers, and location managers to receive a 15.8 percent wage increase over the term of the agreement.

The new collective deal covers DGC B.C. film and TV production workers in the province and ends a labor action in and around Vancouver that began after the DGC B.C. issued a formal strike notice on April 26 to the AMPTP and the CMPA. That action called for a strike and picket lines against any production not covered by a safe harbor agreement, which is part of B.C. labor law.

Most film and TV productions in the Canadian province signed safe harbor agreements and, with compliance, were protected from any potential labor action from April 26. Earlier in the labor impasse, the AMPTP and the CMPA warned that North American producers may steer film and TV series away from Vancouver after the DGC’s British Columbia branch held a strike authorization vote ahead of issuing a formal strike notice.

The sticking points in the recent crunch talks were over minimum wage payments, especially to those in lower-paid positions, payment terms for COVID testing, receiving wage increases retroactive to the expiration of the last labor deal and North American producers demanding further concessions from the union.