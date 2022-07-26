Directors Guild Promotes Faith Santilla to Executive Team Role

The Directors Guild of America has promoted director of field operations Faith Santilla to the position of assistant executive director.

The guild’s national executive director, Russell Hollander, announced the appointment on Tuesday. “Since joining the DGA in 2015, Faith has helped to grow our field representative operations to address the unique needs of our members working in all categories,” Hollander said in a statement. “In her new role as Assistant Executive Director, her deep union experience and specialized labor knowledge will now be put to work on behalf of our AD and UPM members, as she joins the DGA’s executive team.”

As assistant executive director, Santilla will focus on assistant directors (ADs) and unit production managers (UPMs) in the DGA’s western region and will represent guild staff on the Western AD/UPM Council.

Santilla started at the DGA as a field representative in 2015, and three years later she was elevated to become the guild’s special assignments executive. In 2020 Santilla was promoted again, to director of field operations supervising the guild’s Western Field Representative Department.

Before her career at the DGA, Santilla worked as an organizer for an immigrant workers center in Los Angeles’ Filipinotown. She also has held union organizer positions at the Editors Guild (IATSE Local 700) and the Hotel Employees and Restaurant Employees Union (HERE, now UNITE HERE). She additionally worked as a senior representative/organizer for Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1000 and a manager of organizational development for the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West.

In her latest role, Santilla will be reporting to the DGA’s associate national executive director and Western executive director Danny Bush.