Directors Guild Leaders Say Union Preparing to “Fight” in “Difficult” Negotiations Environment

Directors Guild of America leaders say the union is “prepared for a fight” in its upcoming round of negotiations with studios and streamers in an extraordinarily “difficult and complicated” industry environment.

“We have been preparing for more than a year to execute our Guild’s highest purpose: to protect your economic and creative rights,” DGA negotiations chair John Avnet and DGA national executive director Russell Hollander wrote in a message to members on Thursday. “We are ready for negotiations and, if necessary, we are prepared for a fight. These negotiations will shape the future of our industry.”

The union’s current basic agreement contract expires June 30, 2023. Traditionally, the Directors Guild kicks off the industry negotiating cycle, with their talks occurring before those of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

The DGA represents around 18,000 directors, assistant directors, unit production managers and stage managers, among others. The union did not say when negotiations will commence.

In their message, Avnet and Hollander previewed key priorities for the union as it heads into negotiations, including increasing streaming residuals and improving wages to “account for cost of living growth.” The union also cited its interest in raising set safety standards, improving industry diversity, protecting the Guild’s health and pension plans, receiving more transparency from employers and “fighting to protect the role and vision of all Directors, and, in particular, television Directors.”

