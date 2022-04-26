Discovery Hit 24M Streaming Subscribers at End of March Before WarnerMedia Merger

Before its merger with WarnerMedia that created new entertainment powerhouse Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this month, Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav, reached 24 million streaming subscribers worldwide to its direct-to-consumer services, including Discovery+, as of the end March.

That was up from 22 million as of the end of 2021 and 20 million as of Sept. 30. The company provided its results and operating updates for the pre-merger quarter on Tuesday, also disclosing better-than-expected earnings per share.

WarnerMedia’s HBO and its HBO Max streaming service ended March with 76.8 million global subscribers, an increase of 3 million after hitting 73.8 million subscribers as of the end of 2021, telecom giant AT&T reported last week in its final disclosure for its former entertainment arm.

Discovery explained on Tuesday that it defines a direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription as “1) a subscription to a DTC product for which we have recognized subscription revenue from a DTC platform; 2) a subscription received through wholesale arrangements for which we receive a fee for the distribution of our DTC platforms, as well as subscriptions provided directly or through third-party platforms; and 3) a subscription recognized by certain joint venture partners and affiliated parties.” It also disclosed that “a subscription is only counted if it is on a paying status and excludes users on free trials. At the end of each quarter, subscribers include the actual number of users that rolled to pay up to seven days immediately following quarter end.”

But there is one special case due to the war in Ukraine. “Our quarterly subscriber count continues to include Ukraine subscribers to Discovery+ who are temporarily receiving the service for free, the total of which is not material,” the company said.

Tuesday’s first-quarter earnings report, the final one for Discovery’s performance as a standalone company before the mega-merger, also showed a 5 percent U.S. advertising revenue gain and 11 percent distribution revenue growth, driven by Discovery+. Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris recently slightly raised his first-quarter ad revenue forecast for the pre-deal close Discovery. His forecast was for 4.0 percent ad revenue growth to more than $1.0 billion in the first quarter, including a 5.7 percent U.S. ad gain to $460 million.

In Discovery’s international business, advertising revenue grew 11 percent excluding foreign-exchange impacts, helped by the Winter Olympics in the company’s European markets. Distribution revenue posted an 8 percent gain thanks to Discovery+.

Overall revenue in the first quarter rose 15 percent, or 13 percent after foreign-exchange impacts, to $3.16 billion. That included nearly $450 million, growth of 55 percent over the prior-year period, of what the company calls “next-generation revenue,” which it defines as “subscription and advertising revenues generated from the company’s DTC products, as well as revenues from TV Everywhere, our Go applications and other digital properties.”

Quarterly net income rose to $456 million, or earnings per share of 69 cents, from $140 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The bottom line benefitted from total operating expenses decreasing 8 percent to $907 million. Costs of revenues increased 14 percent, “primarily due to higher content amortization at Discovery+, which launched in January 2021, and the linear networks,” but selling, general and administrative expenses fell 25 percent, “primarily due to lower marketing-related expenses for Discovery+ compared to last year’s launch period,” the company said.

“With Warner Bros. Discovery, we are creating a pure-play media company with diversified revenues and the most compelling intellectual property ownership, franchises and brand portfolio in our industry,” Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO Zaslav said. “Importantly, we also have an unrivaled global footprint of touchpoints to get our content into the hands of consumers on every screen. We are putting together the strategic framework and organization to drive our balanced approach to growing our businesses and maximizing the value of our storytelling, news and sports. To do this, we have brought together a strong leadership team in a streamlined structure to foster better command and control and strategic clarity across the entire company. I could not be more excited about the massive opportunity ahead.”

Morris is also bullish on the merged company. “We see attractive long-term potential for the combined entity, though view limited insight

on go-to-market strategy and potential selling pressure from core AT&T shareholders following the distribution as near-term headwinds,” he wrote in a recent report.

Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels recently said that combining the subscriber acquisition power of HBO Max with the customer retention power of Discovery+ content will “make for a blowout DTC (direct-to-consumer) product and that should certainly drive very healthy revenue growth for years to come.” Discussing the direct-to-consumer strategy following the merger, he said it would include an early bundling of Discovery+ and HBO Max, followed by eventually combining both streaming services into one consumer offering and platform. “We will start working on an interim solution in the meantime. So right out of the gate, we’re working on getting the bundling approach ready, maybe a single sign-on,” he said.

Corrected: The headline of this post was temporarily missing the M for million in the headline earlier.