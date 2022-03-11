Discovery Shareholders Approve WarnerMedia Merger

Discovery shareholders have formally approved the mega-combination of the factual and lifestyle media powerhouse with AT&T’s entertainment division WarnerMedia, setting the stage for the merger to close in the coming weeks.

“Based on estimated preliminary voting results, Discovery stockholders voted to approve the charter amendment proposals, share issuance proposal and the advisory (non-binding) compensation proposal,” Discovery said in a statement issued after investors had a chance to vote on the merger.

Discovery reiterated that the merger transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

The final green light for the mega-deal came at a special shareholder meeting Friday held online rather than in-person. The result was never in doubt, given Discovery’s biggest shareholders, John Malone and Advance/Newhouse, had both blessed the deal when first unveiled last May. Together, they control a 44 percent voting stake in Discovery stock.

Shareholders of AT&T, led by CEO John Stankey, do not need to vote on the combination.

Last month, the merger deal received approval from the U.S. Department of Justice, the key regulatory hurdle for the merger. The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, approved the deal in December.

Discovery shareholders also approved so-called “golden parachute” severance payments that could be made by Discovery to key executives if they are terminated in connection with the merger.

The merger deal will see AT&T spin off WarnerMedia and merged with Discovery. AT&T shareholders are set to receive an estimated 0.24 share in the new company for each AT&T share held. AT&T stockholders will end up owning 71 percent of the new Warner Bros. Discovery, with Discovery shareholders holding the rest.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav will run the merged giant, with Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels serving as the new company’s CFO. When the deal was unveiled in May, Zaslav said that talent relationships would be the “number one priority” for the merged company.