Dish Loses 268,000 Pay TV Subscribers in Fourth Quarter

Dish Network lost 268,000 net pay TV subscribers in the fourth quarter, compared with a drop of 273,000 in the year-ago period and a gain of 30,000 in the third quarter of the year.

The latest quarter’s figures include subscriber drops for the traditional Dish pay TV service, as well as the Sling TV streaming service. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing early on Thursday that it lost around 77,000 Sling TV subscribers in the latest period, while recording a net decline of about 191,000 traditional satellite TV subscribers.

The company, led by CEO Erik Carlson and chairman Charlie Ergen, ended 2022 with 9.75 million total subscribers, down from 10.02 million as of the end of the third quarter on Sept. 30. That included 7.42 million Dish TV subscribers, down from 7.61 million as of the end of September, and 2.33 million Sling TV subscribers, down from 2.41 million as of September. It had wrapped the year 2021 with 10.71 million total users, including 8.22 million traditional satellite TV customers and 2.49 million Sling TV subscribers.

The company’s retail wireless subscribers decreased by approximately 24,000 in the final quarter of 2022, compared to a net drop of 245,000 in the year-ago quarter. Dish ended 2022 with 7.98 million total retail wireless subscribers.

Dish’s fourth-quarter earnings, or net income, of $936 million marked a big gain compared with the $552 million the firm had recorded in the same period of 2021 and came in ahead of Wall Street expectations. Quarterly revenue fell from $4.45 billion to $4.04 billion and fell below analysts’ estimates.

For the full year 2022, Dish’s revenue of $16.68 billion was down from $17.88 billion in the year before. The company’s full-year earnings came in at $2.30 billion, down from $2.41 billion in 2021.