Dish Loses 67,000 Pay TV Subscribers in Second Quarter

Dish Network reported that it lost about 67,000 net pay TV subscribers in the second quarter, compared with a decline of 96,000 in the year-ago period and a drop of 230,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

The latest quarter’s figures include subscribers to the traditional Dish pay TV service, as well as the Sling TV streaming service. The company detailed that it gained 65,000 Sling TV subscribers in the latest period, compared with a loss of 56,000 in the year-ago period. Dish also recorded a net decline of 132,000 satellite TV subscribers, compared with a drop of 40,000 in the second quarter of 2020.

The company, led by CEO Erik Carlson and chairman Charlie Ergen, ended June with 10.99 million total subscribers, including 8.55 million Dish TV subscribers and 2.44 million Sling TV subscribers.

Dish recently surprised Wall Street when it unveiled “a transformative, long-term strategic network services agreement with AT&T,” making “AT&T the primary network services partner for Dish mobile virtual network operator customers.” Wall Street has over the years often discussed the possibility of a different deal, namely a merger of Dish and AT&T’s pay TV businesses.

AT&T management didn’t address that sort of chatter, but CEO John Stankey said in late July that the deal was a chance to participate in Dish’s expected success and an opportunity to take revenue from a competitor, in this case T-Mobile, which used to be Dish’s partner. Dish likely felt “we could be a very capable and more capable partner,” Stankey said. Dish is going to be “successful, one way or another” and when a firm is doing well, “it is always nice for us to be successful along with them” in a financially accretive way.