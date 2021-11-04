Dish Loses 13,000 Pay TV Subscribers in Third Quarter

Dish Network lost about 13,000 net pay TV subscribers in the third quarter, compared with a gain of 116,000 in the year-ago period and a decline of 67,000 in the second quarter of this year.

The latest quarter’s figures include subscribers to the traditional Dish pay TV service, as well as the Sling TV streaming service. The company detailed that it gained around 117,000 Sling TV subscribers in the period, while recording a net decline of about 130,000 satellite TV subscribers.

The company, led by CEO Erik Carlson and chairman Charlie Ergen, ended September with 10.98 million total subscribers, including 8.42 million Dish TV subscribers and 2.56 million Sling TV subscribers.