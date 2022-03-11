Disney to Pause Florida Political Donations as CEO Tells Staff “I Am Sorry” Over “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Response

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek apologized to employees at the company for the company’s handling of Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill and said that it would be pausing political donations in the state. Chapek also said that the company will be “increasing our support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states.”

At Disney’s shareholder meeting earlier this week, Chapek said that while the company had opposed the bill “from the outset,” it decided not to release any public statements because it would be more effective advocating behind the scenes. He also said that he had scheduled a meeting to discuss the bill with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and announced a donation to the Human Rights Campaign. The HRC responded by saying that it would decline the donation until the company takes more aggressive action.

Disney had faced public scrutiny as it had donated to many of the bill’s sponsors (it also donated to opponents of the bill), and because it is one of Florida’s largest employers.

The company received pushback from employees over its (lack of) response, with staff in the TV animation and distribution writing letters to management about the issue. Meanwhile, the Animation Guild, which represents many Disney employees, voiced its own disapproval.

Read Chapek’s full memo:

To my fellow colleagues, but especially our LGBTQ+ community,

Thank you to all who have reached out to me sharing your pain, frustration and sadness over the company’s response to the Florida “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was. It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.

Our employees see the power of this great company as an opportunity to do good. I agree. Yes, we need to use our influence to promote that good by telling inclusive stories, but also by standing up for the rights of all.

Starting immediately, we are increasing our support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states. We are hard at work creating a new framework for our political giving that will ensure our advocacy better reflects our values. And today, we are pausing all political donations in the state of Florida pending this review. But, I know there is so much more work to be done. I am committed to this work and to you all, and will continue to engage with the LGBTQ+ community so that I can become a better ally. You will hear more about our progress in the coming weeks.

I truly believe we are an infinitely better and stronger company because of our LGBTQ+ community. I missed the mark in this case but am an ally you can count on—and I will be an outspoken champion for the protections, visibility, and opportunity you deserve.

Bob