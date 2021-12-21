Disney CFO Christine McCarthy Extends Contract Into 2024

Walt Disney Co. CFO Christine McCarthy is extending her tenure with the entertainment giant.

The veteran executive has signed a contract extension which will keep her leading Disney’s corporate finances through June 2024. McCarthy, who was named CFO in 2015 by then-CEO Bob Iger, signed her last contract extension (which ran though 2022) just a year ago. The new agreement extends her tenure by a further two and a half years.

Many of Iger’s top deputies at Disney have left or plan to leave the company at the end of the year, when he is set to step down as executive chairman. Both Iger’s communications chief Zenia Mucha, and general counsel Alan Braverman have said they will leave the company. Chapek in turn has tapped BP executive and former ABC News correspondent Geoff Morrell to lead communications and serve as chief corporate affairs officer.

McCarthy will serve as one of a few c-level holdovers from Iger’s tenure.

“Christine’s leadership has been indispensable during this time of disruption and transformation, and her impact reaches well beyond our balance sheet. She has been instrumental to Disney’s growth and helped us navigate the most difficult days of the pandemic,” Chapek said in a statement. “Her expertise, judgment, and relationships are true assets to the Company, and I am grateful to have her as a valued partner.”

“It is an incredible privilege to serve as CFO of this great company, and I am thankful for the opportunity to continue working with Bob Chapek and the entire senior management team as we advance the Company’s strategic initiatives with an eye toward delivering shareholder value,” added McCarthy. “I am proud of Disney’s world-class financial organization and all it has achieved, and look forward to building on the team’s success in the years ahead.”