Disney’s Chief Diversity Officer Latondra Newton Departs

Disney’s chief diversity officer is leaving the entertainment conglomerate after a six-year run.

Latondra Newton, who joined the Burbank-based studio in Feb. 2017 after leading Toyota’s inclusion efforts, is leaving Disney “to pursue other endeavors,” wrote chief human resources officer Sonia Coleman in a memo on Tuesday. A search for a new chief of diversity, inclusion and equity efforts is set to begin.

The exit is the latest departure for the leadership team at Disney following last November’s shake-up that saw the ouster of CEO Bob Chapek and the return of Bob Iger. The company has been in reorganization mode this year as Iger consolidates divisions and presides over cost-cuts and pink slips for 7,000 workers. On June 15, CFO Christine McCarthy, who had been at the studio for more than two decades, disclosed that she would be taking family medical leave and departing the role.

The full memo from Coleman on Tuesday is below (Variety first reported the exit):

To our extended DEI and HR team,

I’m writing to share the news that Latondra Newton has decided to leave The Walt Disney Company to pursue other endeavors.

Since joining the company in 2017, Latondra has led the company’s strategic diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, including partnering with stakeholders across the enterprise to amplify stories of the world by people around the world. She has been dedicated to ensuring every person sees themselves and their life experiences represented in a meaningful and authentic way.

I know you all join me in thanking Latondra for her many contributions, including the lasting impact she has had on our employees and our culture. Working alongside all of you and so many others, she has inspired countless cast members and employees to bring about lasting change and to help create a world where we can all feel safe and we all belong.

Latondra’s direct reports will report to Julie Merges on an interim basis until a new DEI leader is identified. I want to thank Julie for leading this team along with her Talent Acquisition organization. Additionally, Shelby Curry and the DEI Internal Communications team will continue reporting to Carrie Brown in her role leading internal communications & engagement for the company.

Thank you all for your continued contributions to our DEI efforts. I know we can count on you to keep this important work moving forward during this leadership transition.

Gratefully,

Sonia







