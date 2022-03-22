Disney Companies Post Social Media Statements Denouncing Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Ahead of Walkout

Hulu, Disney+, National Geographic, FX and Disney Parks are among major Walt Disney Company divisions sharing public statements on their official social media channels Tuesday, expressing solidarity with their LGBTQ employees and denouncing anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The responses follow a series of virtual walkouts last week and arrive the same day a planned physical walkout invited employees across the company’s various arms to protest its initial public silence on Florida’s HB 1557 “Don’t Say Gay” bill and demand more from Disney to stop the legislation’s passing. That includes LGBTQ employees and allies at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise Line, Disney+, ABC Network, FX, ESPN, National Geographic, Hulu, Walt Disney Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, LucasFilm, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures and more.

In its own solidarity statement, referring to employees as “hulugans,” Disney-acquired streamer Hulu addressed both creative inclusion and anti-LGBTQ legislation. “We stand with our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, storytellers, families, friends, and fans who are targeted by laws that marginalize and diminish their identities and lives,” the Hulu account tweeted. “We remain committed to telling inclusive stories that unite us and celebrate the diverse LGBTQIA+ community.”

Disney+ delivered a similar statement, saying the company strongly denounces “all legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of people in the LGBTQIA community — especially legislation that targets and harms young people,” as has Disney Parks, Disney Cruise Lines, National Geographic, FX, ESPN and ABC Network.

Marvel Studios had already published its own statement around a week ago, writing, “We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community.”

The voluntary walkout, planned for Tuesday between the local hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., follows a list of demands, posted by anonymous Disney employees, to the @DisneyWalkout Twitter on March 14, and at a website for the walkout, whereischapek.com, asking the company to take broader and more permanent action against the lawmakers who supported and voted for HB 1557.

The “Don’t Say Gay” bill, formally known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, was passed by Florida’s state senate on March 8 and is still awaiting signature from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law. The bill has been labeled by the ACLU of Florida as a government censorship bill, and essentially bans classroom discussion on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade by school officials and third parties.

In a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday, the Disney Walkout Twitter supported the public social media statements. “They were tirelessly advocated for by our own LGBTQIA+ co-workers to show support today,” they tweeted in response to a claim that Disneyland cast members were told they weren’t allowed to wear Disney-made pride pins Tuesday. “It’s an act of magic and is a true marker of how far we’ve pushed.”

“We’ve helped move some of the biggest brands in the world to stand up for what’s right to try and protect the LGBTQIA+ families, children and general community in FL,” they added in a separate tweet. “Today is just starting.”

Among the walkout organizers’ biggest demands is a firmer stance on ceasing political donations to Florida politicians who voted for the bill. In an internal statement to employees on Friday, March 11, the Disney CEO said the company would pause all political donations in the state, but walkout organizers are asking the company to permanently end donations specifically to lawmakers who backed the bill.

They’ve also demanded the company stop relocating employees to the state after Disney announced in July 2021 that it would be relocating 2,000 employees from California to the company’s Lake Nona campus in Florida. Other asks include stopping construction and investment in the state until the bill is dead and an outline of spending and plans for content that increases LGBTQ representation.

The walkouts follow a series of statements made by Chapek in internal company memos and a shareholder meeting, during the week of March 7 in which the Disney CEO walked back the company’s initial stance over releasing a public statement denouncing the bill, as “they are often weaponized by one side or the other to further divide and inflame.” By Friday, Chapek had apologized to workers and committed to rethinking the company’s political funding.

March 22, 10 a.m. Updated to include tweets from Disney Walkout Twitter.