Disney Shrinks Streaming Losses to $512M, Ups Cost-Cutting Goal From $5.5B

The impact of Bob Iger’s restructuring of The Walt Disney Co. is apparent in the company’s latest quarterly earnings report.

The Disney CEO says that the company is now set to exceed its initial goal of $5.5 billion in cost savings. The company reduced its workforce by about 7,000 jobs, which much of the cuts happening last quarter (Disney reported $210 million in severance costs).

“In the eight months since my return, these important changes are creating a more cost effective, coordinated, and streamlined approach to our operations that has put us on track to exceed our initial goal of $5.5 billion in savings as well as improved our direct-to-consumer operating income by roughly $1 billion in just three quarters,” Iger said in a statement. “While there is still more to do, I’m incredibly confident in Disney’s long-term trajectory because of the work we’ve done, the team we now have in place, and because of Disney’s core foundation of creative excellence and popular brands and franchises.”

As Iger noted, losses in the company’s direct-to-consumer business continued to improve, hitting $512 million, compared to $1.1 billion a year ago, and $659 million last quarter.

It was a mixed bag when it came to meeting Wall Street estimates, with the company beating on earnings per share and income, but missing on revenue.

Disney reported total revenue of $22.3 billion, up 4 percent from a year ago, with operating income of $3.6 billion, in line with last year.

Among Disney’s divisions, its linear TV business continues to be profitable but on the decline, with revenues falling 7 percent to $6.7 billion and operating income slipping by 23 percent to $1.9 billion. Lower viewership and advertising revenue at ABC were a problem, as were higher sports costs at ESPN, offset by higher ad-revenue at the cable sports powerhouse.

ESPN this week announced a deal to partner with Penn Entertainment on an ESPN-branded sports book called ESPN Bet. The deal, which includes $1.5 billion in cash and $500 million in stock warrants, will kick in later this year.

Likely in connection with that deal, Disney reported Wednesday that it had sold its roughly 5 percent stake in DraftKings, taking a $90 million gain.

In direct-to-consumer, revenues rose 9 percent to $5.5 billion, while the losses improved to $512 million. The company says that lower costs at Disney+ and ESPN+, combined with higher operating income at Hulu, helped the division. The company also saved money compared to last year thanks to not renewing its IPL deal in India.

However, the end of the company’s IPL rights did impact total Disney+ subscribers. While the company notes that its core Disney+ subscriber base (which excludes the low-price Disney+ Hotstar) rose to 105.7 million in the quarter, its Disney+ Hotstar base fell to 40.4 million, a loss of about 12.5 million subs compared to last quarter.

The company’s ESPN+ and Hulu subscriber bases remained steady from last quarter. ARPU at Disney+ and Hulu also improved thanks to better advertising performance.

Notably, last quarter Disney also announced that it would remove some content from its streaming platforms. While Disney CFO Christine McCarthy predicted that the company would take an impairment charge of between $1.5 billion-$1.8 billion, the company said Wednesday that it actually took a charge of more than $2.4 billion.

Disney’s parks and experiences division continues to be a bright spot for the company, with revenues rising 13 percent to $8.3 billion, and operating income improving 11 percent to $2.4 billion.

More to come.