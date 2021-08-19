Disneyland to Charge $20 to Skip Lines With New Disney Genie+ App

Disney is releasing a new mobile app this fall that will require users to pay additional fees to skip lines at Disneyland, California Adventure and Walt Disney World in Florida, the company said on Wednesday.

The app has a free and paid version called Disney Genie and Disney Genie+, respectively, and replaces the free Fastpass and $20/day digital Maxpass that allowed visitors to avoid long lines for rides.

For $20 a day at Disneyland and $15 at Walt Disney World, on top of the price of admission, Disney Genie+ will let visitors make reservations at rides and skip long lines via the “lightning lane.” More than 15 rides at Disneyland, including Haunted Mansion and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, will be available for reservation through the paid app. But high-demand rides like Radiator Springs Racers at California Adventure and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park will cost riders an additional fee that will vary by date, attraction and park, Disney said. Specifics on pricing will be announced at a later date.

The free version of the app, Disney Genie, will help visitors plan out a personalized itinerary for their day, make reservations at restaurants and see forecasted wait times for rides.

“This service will soon be your new personal assistant to help you create your best Disney day,” Gary Daniels, vp digital experience at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, said in a video announcing the app.

Disney Genie was first teased to fans in 2019 at the D23 Expo and was originally expected to launch in late 2020. In January, Disneyland ended its annual pass program that will be replaced later this month by Magic Key, a reservation-based program with discounts for frequent visitors that is expected to help manage crowds.