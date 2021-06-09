Disney+ Hotstar to Launch in Thailand This Month

The Walt Disney Co.’s flagship direct-to-consumer service Disney+ Hotstar continues to expand its footprint in Asia, this month launching in Thailand.

The company held a press event in Bangkok Tuesday, featuring a collection of Thai celebrities, to introduce the service to the local market. The event was hosted by Thai media personality June Sawitri and featured appearances by models and actors including Aff Taksaorn Paksukcharern, Boy Pakorn Chatborirak, Tik Jesdaporn Pholdee and Mario Maurer.

As it has in other markets, Disney has closely aligned with a local telecom company, AIS 5G, to turbo charge the Thai launch. Disney+ Hotstar will go live in Thailand on June 30 and will be offered for 799 Thai baht ($26.20) per year. But AIS subscribers will be able to pick it up for as little as 35 baht ($1.15) per month.

Disney+ previously launched in nearby Malaysia on June 1, Singapore in February, and in Japan, Indonesia and India last year. Rollouts in other Asia markets like South Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines are expected later this year.

At launch, Disney+ Hotstar will have a pool of popular Thai content thanks to recently signed agreements with local studios GDH 559, Sahamongkolfilm, Kantana Group and One 31. Hit Thai series and films airing exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar will include God Bless The Trainees Too!, Extraordinary Siamese Story: Eng and Chang as well as local box office toppers Pee Mak, Friend Zone, Brother Of The Year, Laddaland and Tom Yum Goong. Drama aficionados will also will be able to watch anticipated upcoming titles like Love and Fortune (starring Panward Hemmanee, Pathompong Reonchaidee, Sireethorn Leearamwat and Thitipoom Techaapaikhun) and My Lucky Star (starring Thanapat Kawila and Anchasa Mongkhonsamai), with the shows airing simultaneously on Disney’s platform and local primetime TV.

“One of the most distinct hallmarks of Thai culture is a shared love for entertainment, and we are thrilled that the launch of Disney Plus Hotstar in Thailand will provide fans with even more viewing choices,” said David Shin, general manager of The Walt Disney Company in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia (excluding Indonesia).