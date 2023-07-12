Disney+ Launches Streaming Bundle With Hulu Japan

The Walt Disney Company revealed Wednesday that it is launching a new bundled subscription option in Japan that combines content from Disney+ and Hulu Japan.

Hulu Japan was spun off in 2014 from the U.S.-based Hulu service, which is majority owned by Disney. Hulu Japan is owned and operated by a subsidiary of leading Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV and the service has a large pool of local Japanese content, including drama series, anime, variety shows, live music and sports.

The new Disney+ and Hulu Japan bundle plan goes live for Japanese consumers Wednesday and is priced at 1,490 yen per month, including tax (about $10.75), which is 25 percent less than subscribing to each service individually. Subscribers will get access to both Hulu Japan’s locally popular programming and Disney’s flagship live actions and animated content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

The partnership is an extension of a strategic collaboration agreement inked between Disney Japan and Nippon Television Holdings last year, which aims to leverage both companies’ content to build their respective platforms.

“By joining forces with Hulu Japan, we will bring high-quality global and local entertainment to audiences, offering more consumer choice at an attractive value,” said Carol Choi, md of Disney Japan. “We are confident that this bundle plan will appeal to an even broader audience in Japan.”

As a developed economy with high revenue-per-user potential, Japan remains a major, long-term growth territory for all of the global subscription video services. At the end of 2022, regional consultancy Media Partners Asia estimated that Japan’s premium online video market was worth $5.6 billion in annual revenue, making the country “the largest online video opportunity in APAC ex China.” MPA estimated that Disney+ grew from a “relatively low base” over the second half of last year to reach approximately 3.4 million subscribers by the start of 2023 (the firm estimated that Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, which both have been operating in Japan for years longer, had 16 million and 7.2 million subscribers, respectively).

Added Nippon Television Holdings president Akira Ishizawa in a statement Wednesday: “We are pleased to expand this relationship and collaborate in the SVOD field. By leveraging the creativity and brand affinity of Disney+ and Hulu Japan, we will deliver more content that consumers want to watch.”