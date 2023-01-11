Disney Expands Lower Cost Theme Park Options and Perks in Reversal From Chapek Era

Disney is adjusting some pricing and parking policies at its theme parks, after a push from former CEO Bob Chapek to drive up profits.

At Disneyland in California, the company will now increase the number of days it offers its lowest price one-day park ticket (at $104) and will allow greater flexibility for moving between the parks. At Walt Disney World in Florida, annual pass holders will now be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. without having to make a reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at the Magic Kingdom, and will be offered free parking while staying at a Disney World resort.

Both parks will offer free digital downloads of photos to select guests, with Disneyland giving free downloads of ride photos to all ticketed guests and Disney World offering them to guests who buy Genie+, a $15 app purchase which gives guests the ability to skip lines.

“As we step into this bright future it is important that we continuously evolve to help deliver the best guest experience possible. Many of you know that I’m in the parks fairly often … and I listen to you and to our guests about the things that are working … as well as the things that might need some change,” Josh D’Amaro, chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, wrote in a memo to employees.

These changes come after Chapek, who had previously led the company’s theme parks, had raised prices during his tenure and introduced the reservation system. Chapek was contending with the pandemic-induced closure of the theme parks, which hurt the company’s bottom line. The strength of Disney’s park business helped lead the company’s recovery and make up for spending on the streaming side. However, the changes angered many Disney fans.

Since Bob Iger returned to lead the company in November, he has already undone elements of the Chapek era, including reorganizing the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution division and parting ways with its head, Kareem Daniel. This week he also announced a policy requiring employees to return to the office four days a week.