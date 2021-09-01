Disney+ Japan to Expand Content Offering With Launch of Star in October

Streaming service Disney+ will expand its general entertainment content lineup in Japan with the addition of the Star brand on Oct. 27, the Walt Disney Co. said on Wednesday.

With the introduction of Star, which the company previously launched in other international markets, to the streamer’s Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic brands, Disney+ Japan will now feature more than 16,000 titles, including Japanese content. The expansion will bring such fare as Oscar winner Nomadland, Pretty Woman, Titanic, The Devil Wears Prada and Deadpool to the service, along with series like Glee, 24 and The Walking Dead, as well as Star originals, including Only Murders in the Building, starring Selena Gomez.

“The Star brand features thousands of hours of general entertainment, including movies and shows produced by Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and 20th Television), FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures and more,” the company said. “In addition to a wide range of content genres, such as comedies, dramas and thrillers, to fulfil everyone and every mood, the brand will also feature exclusive originals and locally produced content tailored for the Japanese market.”

Japan was the first market to launch Disney+ in North Asia and “continues to be a high priority market for Disney,” said Carol Choi, president and representative director, The Walt Disney Company Japan. “I am thrilled that we are expanding the Disney+ entertainment experience to Japanese consumers with the addition of the Star brand.”

She added: “Together with NTT Docomo Inc., Disney+ has been received very well by Japanese consumers. The addition of Star on Disney+ adds unprecedented breadth and depth to our general entertainment lineup and will allow us to collaborate with top creators to introduce the best of Japanese storytelling to our consumers.”

To coincide with the introduction of Star in Japan, Disney+ will also add “new features and compatibility across a wide range of mobile and connected TV devices,” including gaming consoles, streaming media players and smart TVs, the streaming service said. “Added features include 4K UHD picture quality, 5.1 channel sound, support for Dolby Atmos-compatible audio equipment for greater enjoyment of content, GroupWatch for watching content together with up to seven people whether in the same room or apart, and stronger parental controls.”