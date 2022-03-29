Disney+ Sets South Africa, Middle East Launch Dates, Prices

Disney+ will launch in 42 countries and 11 territories this summer, including South Africa, Turkey, Poland, Hungary and the Middle East, and now it has unveiled the exact launch dates and pricing.

The Walt Disney streaming service on Tuesday unveiled May 18 as its start date in South Africa and June 16 as its launch date in Israel, with other countries getting it on June 8 or June 14, respectively.

Among the cost details set are prices of 119 rand per month ($8.10) and 1,190 rand per year ($81) in South Africa.

Subscribers will have access to Star Wars’ The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, new Marvel Studios series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina. “Subscribers will also be able to enjoy Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-nominated Luca and, from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Academy Award-winning Encanto” and Cruella, starring Emma Stone, the streamer said. It also touted such content as Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, The Simpsons, Grey’s Anatomy and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

“Users will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, Imax Enhanced for selected titles (where available) and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content,” Disney+ said.

Here is the full list of 42 countries where Disney+ will launch this summer: Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City and Yemen.

The 11 territories getting Disney+ starting this summer are the Faroe Islands, Åland Islands, Sint Maarten, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands, St Helena, French Polynesia, the French Southern Territories and the St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective.