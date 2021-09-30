PR Vet Nicole Marostica Joins Disney

Nicole Marostica has joined the Disney PR team, taking on the title of vice president, publicity. She will serve as a publicity lead across select Disney and Lucasfilm titles.

Marostica comes to Disney from Warner Bros., where she spent four years as vice president, unscripted & alternative television. In her new role, she will report to Michelle Sewell, EVP of global publicity, whose team handles publicity for all theatrical and streaming titles, spanning Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and Twentieth Century Studios.

Before Warners, Marostica worked at ABC Entertainment as director, communications. She served as the network’s alternative and specials team leader, overseeing communications efforts on behalf of The Oscars, the CMA Awards, The Billboard Music Awards and The American Music Awards. Her campaign credits for ABC included Desperate Housewives, Nashville, Criminal Minds, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD and Marvel’s Agent Carter.

Marostica joined The Walt Disney Company in 2000, serving as a manager of media relations for Disney Channel. Earlier, she oversaw publicity campaigns for the Showtime Network, and she began her career as a publicity assistant at Turner Entertainment Group.

Marostica’s hire comes as longtime Lucasfilm head Lynne Hale announced earlier this month she would retire at the end of the year, with Disney promoting Chris Coxall to take over the role.