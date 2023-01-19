Disney Ups Publicity Execs Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, Candice Ashton

Disney is making some changes to its TV communications team.

Charissa Gilmore, senior vp corporate communications for Disney General Entertainment, is departing the company after more than 30 years in the Mouse House. Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul has been upped to the newly created position of executive vp publicity and head of communications for the group. Hulu senior vp publicity, events and talent relations Candice Ashton, meanwhile, will also add Disney Television Studios to her portfolio.

DGE chairman Dana Walden announced the changes in a memo to staff on Thursday (read it below).

“Naomi is a respected communications leader and sharp strategist who has built strong relationships with press, talent and executives,” Walden wrote. Of Ashton, she added, “Her expertise and creativity are valued by her team and will be a perfect fit for Disney Television Studios.”

Bulochnikov-Paul will report to DGE marketing president Shannon Ryan for publicity and Walt Disney Company senior executive vp and chief communications officer Kristina Schake for comms. In her new role, Bulochnikov-Paul will be in charge of internal and external communications for DGE while still leading publicity for ABC’s entertainment and news divisions, Freeform and Onyx Collective. She was previously executive vp publicity for ABC and General Entertainment.

Ashton joined Hulu in 2016 from ABC Entertainment and was elevated to lead the publicity department in 2018. She later added events and talent relations to her purview.

Gilmore is leaving Disney after more than three decades with the company. She was upped to senior vp corporate communications in May 2022 and has held a variety of communications and other positions in the company.

Walden’s memo is below.

Team,

I wanted to share some news. After more than 30 years of service across multiple brands, and in support of numerous grateful executives like myself, Charissa Gilmore will be leaving the company. We are so thankful to Charissa for her dedication, her many contributions, as well as her steady hand that helped navigate our teams over the years.

Effective immediately, Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, who has worked closely with so many of you, will be expanding her purview in the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Publicity, and Head of Communications for Disney General Entertainment. In this position, Naomi will oversee all external and internal communications for DGE and serve as its main spokesperson. She will also continue to lead publicity for ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Freeform and Onyx Collective. She will be joining my leadership team and reporting to Shannon Ryan for publicity and Kristina Schake for communications.

Naomi is a respected communications leader and sharp strategist who has built strong relationships with press, talent and executives. She has an incredible track record and her commitment to excellence will serve us well during this exciting and pivotal moment in our Company, and in the years ahead.

In light of this news, Candice Ashton, currently SVP, Publicity, Events and Talent Relations for Hulu Originals, will now assume oversight of the Disney Television Studios publicity team. Candice has established herself as a thought leader at Hulu Originals, where she has overseen publicity campaigns for some of our most successful shows and helped position Hulu as a top streaming platform. Her expertise and creativity are valued by her team and will be a perfect fit for Disney Television Studios.

Please join me in wishing Charissa the very best as she embarks on her next chapter and in congratulating Naomi and Candice.

Warmest regards,

Dana