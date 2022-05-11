Disney+ Hits 137.7M Subscribers, Beating Wall Street Expectations in Streaming

Disney once again beat Wall Street expectations last quarter in streaming, adding 7.9 million Disney+ subscribers, and suggesting that the company may be positioned to take a lead in what has become a cutthroat race to the top in streaming.

While Wall Street expectations for Disney+ were varied, a midpoint expectation was 4.5 million to 5 million adds.

Disney reported revenue of $19.2 billion and income of $3.7 billion, with earnings per share of $1.08. Wall Street expectations were for revenue of $20.1 billion, operating income of $3.3 billion, and EPS of $1.17. The EPS miss could be due to a change in tax regulations, which saw the company’s effective tax rate balloon from 8.8 percent a year ago to 45.8 percent last quarter. Disney also took a $1 billion hit related to ending content licensing agreements early s that it could use it on its own streaming service. Disney’s didn’t break out what that programming was, but it is likely the output deal with Netflix, including the streaming services Marvel series.

Despite a high-profile stumble by Netflix last quarter, the streaming business remains the division where Wall Street is placing much of its focus, and the company updated its efforts in the space Wednesday, with Disney+ adding 7.9 million subscribers last quarter to hit 137.7 million total. Hulu added 300,000 subscribers to reach 45.6 million subs (a Black Friday promotion last quarter may have pulled forward some growth), and ESPN+ added 1 million subscribers to reach 22.3 million.

Disney’s media and entertainment distribution division, which includes streaming, had revenues of $13.5 billion in the quarter, up 9 percent from a year ago. Streaming led the way, with revenues up 23 percent to $4.9 billion. Linear networks were up 5 percent to $7.1 billion. The Academy Awards helped bolster ABC, with advertising revenue up from the same quarter a year ago, “partially offset by a decrease in viewership and, to a lesser extent, fewer units delivered,” the company said.

Disney’s parks, experiences and consumer products division, meanwhile, had revenue of $6.6 billion, up more than 100 percent from a year ago, when COVID-19 impacts were still being widely felt around the globe.

The company also took a $195 million impairment charge related to the Disney Channel in Russia. The company had said it would take steps to exit the country after it invaded neighboring Ukraine.

Disney’s latest earnings report comes at a critical moment for the entertainment giant, and for the world of streaming video at large.

The entire streaming business is under pressure after Netflix badly missed its earnings numbers last quarter, and released lower projections for upcoming quarters. Netflix also announced plans to crack down on password sharing and add an advertising tier, both of which indicate that the company believes growth in its mature markets may have peaked.

Since the beginning of the year Disney has found itself at the center of a major political controversy surrounding Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. After initially declining to take a position on the bill, the company pushed back publicly after dealing with blowback from employees. However, that public opposition then led to Florida’s Republican-led legislature and governor retaliating by revoking Disney’s special privileges surrounding the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a pseudo-governmental entity, controlled by Disney, which gives it flexibility with how it operates Walt Disney World.

Meanwhile, Disney’s theme parks business faces new challenges as lockdowns in China and overall market instability threaten the lucrative division, even as U.S. attendance appears poised to rebound, with strong results last quarter.

And in the theatrical business, a strong showing from Doctor Strange 2 may give pause to any future day-and-date plans.