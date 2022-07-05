“How the Hell Can Walt Run a Studio Without Us?”: Behind the Disney Animation Revolt of 1941

Soon after the birth of Mickey Mouse, one animator raised Walt Disney Productions far beyond Walt’s expectations. That animator also led a union war that almost destroyed the company. Art Babbitt worked for the Disney studio throughout the 1930s and up to 1941, years in which he and Walt were driven to elevate animation as an art form, as seen in Snow White, Pinocchio, and Fantasia. But as America emerged from the Great Depression, labor unions spread across Hollywood. Disney fought the unions while Babbitt embraced them. Soon, angry Disney cartoon characters graced picket signs as hundreds of artists went out on strike…

The press called them “Loyalists.” But there were many reasons why hundreds of nonstriking Disney artists drove to work the morning of May 28, 1941. Dumbo and Bambi would not be completed without them. They also shared a gratitude toward Walt, who not only hired them during the Depression but also provided them with an opulent new studio. Besides, what kind of tyrant insisted on being addressed by his first name?

The first thing they noticed was a seemingly endless line of cars parked by the curb leading to the studio. What they saw at the Disney gate was a spectacle they had not anticipated.

About five hundred men and women were on their feet, walking in a large circle in front of the entrance. Nearly one in ten carried a wooden picket sign, all painted with cartoon characters.

“It’s Not Cricket to Pass a Picket,” warned Jiminy Cricket.

“I’d Rather Be a Dog Than a Scab,” chided Pluto.

“I Sign Your Drawings / You Sign Your Lives,” taunted a caricature of Walt.

“Michelangelo, Raphael, Leonardo da Vinci, Rubens, Rembrandt All Belonged to Guilds.”

The number 600 showed up a few times, too, referring to the number of total artists. A strike handout reported that one sign read, “One Genius Against 600 Guinea Pigs.” Another had, “Snow White and the 600 Dwarfs.”

Traffic entering the studio slowed to a crawl. As each car inched through, the strikers hooted and hollered, calling each strike-breaker a “scab” and a “fink.” A sound truck was parked nearby, providing a portable PA system to the person at the microphone. Bystanders and non-strikers were handed flyers titled “An Appeal to Reason” — its title borrowed from the Socialist periodical that Walt’s father used to read.