Disney Sells Out Oscars Advertising Inventory

The Oscars are officially sold out … of advertising spots.

Disney on Friday said that the 95th Academy Awards broadcast set for Sunday has officially sold out of ad inventory from a wide range of brands and advertisers. As one would expect, the entertainment industry and related fields are particularly well represented.

Among the sponsors this year are Disney-owned Hulu and Walt Disney Motion Pictures, but also Universal, Sony, Warner Bros., Amazon, Snapchat, and Paramount+. Other advertiser mainstays include Allstate, TurboTax, Hyundai, Starbucks and Volvo.

The “Proud Sponsors,” (effectively the lead sponsors) are Pfizer, Rolex, and Verizon.

The Oscars are a critical piece of the advertising puzzle for Disney, as the award show (despite ratings challenges in recent years) remains one of only a handful of programs that can get mass scale on live TV. They are seen as particularly important to studios, who use the program to tout their upcoming films to movie lovers.

In 2022, the only non-sports events to crack Nielsen’s top 100 programs list were the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the Oscars.

And while the advertising market remains difficult, the Oscars appear to be resilient.

A source familiar with the matter said the rates for a 30 second spot this year sold for between $1.6-$2.1 million, down from a peak of $2.2 million last year. However, they noted that most Oscars spots were sold in the upfront this year, rather than in the scatter market.

“This Sunday, we’re going to deliver an unforgettable night of television. Our sponsors showed up in full force, across every major category with new and custom creative, joining a spectacular evening celebrating the biggest achievements in storytelling and the moments that bring us together,” said Rita Ferro, president of Disney Advertising, in a statement. “The Oscars is a cultural phenomenon at the center of creativity and entertainment – and with Jimmy Kimmel back at the helm as host, our all-star production team is set to bring the magical night to movie fans, everywhere.”

Updated 1:25 PM with 30 second ad prices.