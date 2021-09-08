Disney+ Sets Launch Date for South Korea

Disney+ has set a date for its long-planned launch in South Korea.

The Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday that the service will go live in the country on Nov. 12. In a parallel announcement, Disney also revealed that its existing streaming offering in Japan will be upgraded with Star-branded content on Oct. 27. The two East Asian advanced economies are key pillar to Disney’s global expansion plans.

In Korea, Disney Plus will be available for KRW 9,900 ($8.51) a month or KRW 99,000 ($85.10) a year. The package includes Disney’s full suite of entertainment brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star. The Star brand features a library of general entertainment, including movies and shows produced by Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and 20th Television), FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures and more.

“Disney+ has successfully launched in several Asia Pacific markets, and we are so excited to bring this service to consumers in Korea,” said Jay Trinidad, General Manager, DTC (direct-to-consumer), The Walt Disney Company APAC. “With the rising sophistication of consumers, we look forward to bringing Disney’s unparalleled storytelling, creative excellence and endless entertainment to audiences in Korea.”

Tom Oh, managing director of Disney Korea added: “I am thrilled to bring Disney+ to our fans and consumers in Korea. As home to an iconic suite of brands and franchises, Disney+ will give everyone access to the world’s most original stories, told by the world’s most talented creators.”

The service makes its debut in Korea as part of Disney+ Day on Nov. 12, where Disney will unveil an array of new originals.