Disney Succession: Will a New CFO Have Keys to the Kingdom?

At the Walt Disney Co., the CFO job has long been intertwined with rumors of succession.

In an earlier era, Tom Staggs had been Disney’s CFO, before moving to oversee its parks business and then to the COO position, where he was widely seen as a possible successor to Bob Iger.

Jay Rasulo, who succeeded Staggs as CFO, stepped down from the role after Staggs’ promotion to COO, as the Iger deputies grappled over who would become second-in-command to Iger, the entertainment industry’s honorary captain.

Neither of those executives are still with Disney. And yet nearly a decade later, Iger is still in charge in his second tour as CEO, and the CFO role is once again throwing a wrench in Disney’s succession drama.

Christine McCarthy, who was named Disney’s CFO in 2015 following Rasulo’s resignation, said on June 15 that she would take a family medical leave of absence, though she would remain under contract with Disney through June 2024, to help onboard a possible successor.

Like Staggs and Rasulo, McCarthy was at one point seen as a possible CEO successor, notably after the surprise ouster of Bob Chapek last November. And like her predecessors, Iger is poised to outlast her stay.

“McCarthy has been CFO for 8 years and is regarded as a close confidant of Bob Iger, a straight shooter with the sellside/buyside and a strong operator for the upcoming focus on DTC margin improvement,” Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall wrote in a note Friday. Her interim successor, Kevin Lansberry, on the other hand, is “not yet well known” by the street. Lansberry, who works out of Disney’s Orlando, Florida office, will temporarily relocate to Burbank while serving as interim CFO.

Disney said in conjunction with the McCarthy news that was beginning a search for a new CFO, talking to internal and external candidates. Internal candidates floated by Disney observers include Lansberry, Brent Woodford, executive vp controllership, finance and tax, Disney treasurer Carlos Gómez (McCarthy was treasurer before being elevated to CFO), and head of investor relations Alexia Quadrani, who previously served as JPMorgan’s lead media and entertainment industry analyst.

At Disney, the CFO job is no mere spreadsheet job (see how so many former CFOs were seen as CEO candidates). Disney’s starkly varied businesses, from theme parks and TV to films and consumer goods, require a broad depth of knowledge and skills. And Iger, who uses Disney’s quarterly earnings calls to break news and explain the state of the business, has long leaned on his CFO to join him in explaining the state of the company to investors. (During the company’s last earnings call, on May 10, it was McCarthy who announced that Disney would be “removing certain content from our streaming platforms and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 million to $1.8 billion,” marking a shift for Disney+ and Hulu programming.)

As Iger wrote in his 2019 memoir, Disney’s CFO “had a responsibility to the board and our shareholders, which meant not always going along with whatever the CEO had in mind.” That sentence was written about Staggs, but also rings true of McCarthy, whose criticism of Bob Chapek helped lead to his eventual ouster.

But the unexpected CFO search is, in the words of Cahall, “yet another wrinkle” for Disney and Iger to navigate. “It will be followed by a CEO transition within another 1-2 years, while ESPN and DTC present discrete operational challenges,” he adds.

Indeed, McCarthy’s departure comes amid a strategic pivot for Disney, which recently completed shedding some 7,000 jobs amid a larger corporate restructuring (ESPN is expected to begin a review of its talent roster in the coming weeks, with some recognizable names expected to depart the sports giant). McCarthy had been pushing for dramatic cost cuts when Chapek was still CEO, but questions about the scope of the cuts lingered even after Iger announced his plan to restructure the company.

And at the same time, the company will need to grapple with a plan for ESPN’s future as the pay-TV bundle collapses, and a probable acquisition of what remains of Hulu from Comcast. (Beginning in January, Comcast can require Disney to take over its stake in Hulu, which could carry a price tag of $9 billion.)

It is, as Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould wrote Friday, “one of the most disruptive periods” in the history of the entertainment industry, and of Disney. The company is expected to update Wall Street on its progress at an investor summit in Orlando in September.

That’s a lot to deal with, especially given Iger’s two-year deal to serve as CEO.

Disney’s board of directors remains actively engaged in discussions about Iger’s possible successor, with a board committee dedicated to finding the right person; however, Gould notes that “the Board is now in a position where it will be performing both CFO and CEO searches almost simultaneously.”

It’s a level of disruption that begs an obvious question, one that has been making the rounds in Hollywood ever since Iger (and McCarthy) fended off the activist investor Nelson Peltz earlier this year.

Gould added, “Given this unexpected change, we speculate whether the Board might ask Mr. Iger to remain CEO for an additional year.”