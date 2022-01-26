Disney+ to Launch In 42 Countries This Summer

Disney+ will launch in 42 countries and 11 territories this summer, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Among the major new markets, the service will launch in South Africa, Turkey, Poland and the United Arab Emirates.

The full list of new countries Disney+ will launch this summer includes Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City and Yemen.

The 11 territories include Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Åland Islands, Sint Maarten, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands and St Helena.

No country-by-country launch dates, prices or subscription plans were revealed.

Disney+, which debuted in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands on Nov. 19, 2019, has looked to global expansion to offset slowing subscriber numbers in North America. The streamer hit 118 million total global subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2021.